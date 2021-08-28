Night curfew in Kerala from Aug 30; stricter curbs from 10pm to 6am

Thiruvananthapuram: In the backdrop of the surge in COVID-19 infections, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced that a night curfew will be imposed throughout the State from Monday.

The curfew will be enforced from 10pm to 6am.

The state has earlier announced a total lockdown on Sunday, August 29. Announcing the new measure on Friday, the government had said that the restrictions will be akin to that of a triple lockdown.

Meanwhile, Kerala's daily COVID-19 figures stayed above 30,000 for the fourth day in a row.

The State has accounted for nearly 60% of the new cases in India in the past week and more than half of the country's total active cases.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs said recently that they had asked Kerala to "explore the possibility of placing night curfew in areas of high positivity".

The CM said during his COVID-19 evening briefing that there had been a spike in infections in the state following Onam.

The state had relaxed its lockdown restrictions two weeks ago on account of Independence Day and the festival of Onam.

Kerala's Test Positivity Rate (TPR) is currently at 18.67% after recording 31,265 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

Under the Weekly Infection Population Ratio (WIPR) categorization, there are 353 wards in 70 local bodies across Kerala where the WIPR is above 8. Strict Covid restrictions are being implemented in these regions. The CM also said lockdown will be imposed in regions where WIPR is above 7.