Kerala reports 29,836 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, tally crosses 40 lakh-mark

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala's COVID-19 case count reached 40,07,408 on Sunday, with the state reporting 29,836 fresh cases. The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) rose to 19.67 per cent from 18.67 on August 28.

According to a Health Department statement, the state reported 75 deaths in 24 hours, taking the toll to 20,541.

As many as 1,51,670 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and 353 wards in 70 local self government bodies recorded a weekly infection population ratio (WIPR) above 8 per cent.

Out of those found infected, 229 people reached the state from outside, while 28,372 contracted the disease from their contacts. The sources of infection of 1,137 are yet to be traced. Among those infected are 98 health workers, the release said.

Kerala also registered 22,088 recoveries since Saturday, taking the total cured in the state to 37,73,754. Currently, there are 2,12,566 people under treatment.

District-wise break-up of today's positive cases:

Thrissur – 3,965 (contact cases – 3,944)

Kozhikode – 3,548 (3,504)

Malappuram – 3,190 (3,002)

Ernakulam – 3,178 (3,146)

Palakkad – 2,816 (2,009)

Kollam – 2,266 (2,256)

Thiruvananthapuram – 2,150 (2,073)

Kottayam – 1,830 (1,731)

Kannur – 1,753 (1,665)

Alappuzha – 1,498 (1,462)

Pathanamthitta – 1,178 (1,153)

Wayanad – 1,002 (987)

Idukki – 962 (951)

Kasaragod – 500 (489)

District-wise break-up of recoveries:

Malappuram – 3,057

Kozhikode – 2,822

Kollam – 2,660

Thrissur – 2,359

Palakkad – 2,057

Ernakulam – 2,022

Alappuzha – 1,674

Thiruvananthapuram – 1,591

Kannur – 1,009

Wayanad – 667

Pathanamthitta – 661

Kasaragod – 531

Kottayam – 493

Idukki – 485

There are currently 5,33,817 people under surveillance in various districts. Of these, 5,03,762 are in home or institutional quarantine and 30,055 in hospitals. As many as 2,666 people were hospitalised since Saturday.