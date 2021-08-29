Kerala reports 29,836 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, tally crosses 40 lakh-mark

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 29, 2021 06:03 PM IST Updated: August 29, 2021 06:54 PM IST
A healthcare worker inoculates a dose of Covid-19 vaccine to a beneficiary during a free vaccination camp at Shahaji Raje Sport Complex in Mumbai, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. PTI

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala's COVID-19 case count reached 40,07,408 on Sunday, with the state reporting 29,836 fresh cases. The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) rose to 19.67 per cent from 18.67 on August 28.

According to a Health Department statement, the state reported 75 deaths in 24 hours, taking the toll to 20,541.

As many as 1,51,670 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and 353 wards in 70 local self government bodies recorded a weekly infection population ratio (WIPR) above 8 per cent.

Out of those found infected, 229 people reached the state from outside, while 28,372 contracted the disease from their contacts. The sources of infection of 1,137 are yet to be traced. Among those infected are 98 health workers, the release said.

Kerala also registered 22,088 recoveries since Saturday, taking the total cured in the state to 37,73,754. Currently, there are 2,12,566 people under treatment.

District-wise break-up of today's positive cases:
Thrissur – 3,965 (contact cases – 3,944)
Kozhikode – 3,548 (3,504)
Malappuram – 3,190 (3,002)
Ernakulam – 3,178 (3,146)
Palakkad – 2,816 (2,009)
Kollam – 2,266 (2,256)
Thiruvananthapuram – 2,150 (2,073)
Kottayam – 1,830 (1,731)
Kannur – 1,753 (1,665)
Alappuzha – 1,498 (1,462)
Pathanamthitta – 1,178 (1,153)
Wayanad – 1,002 (987)
Idukki – 962 (951)
Kasaragod – 500 (489)

District-wise break-up of recoveries:
Malappuram – 3,057
Kozhikode – 2,822
Kollam – 2,660
Thrissur – 2,359
Palakkad – 2,057
Ernakulam – 2,022
Alappuzha – 1,674
Thiruvananthapuram – 1,591
Kannur – 1,009
Wayanad – 667
Pathanamthitta – 661
Kasaragod – 531
Kottayam – 493
Idukki – 485

There are currently 5,33,817 people under surveillance in various districts. Of these, 5,03,762 are in home or institutional quarantine and 30,055 in hospitals. As many as 2,666 people were hospitalised since Saturday.

