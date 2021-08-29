Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Heavy rainfall likely in Kerala, orange alert in 9 districts

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 29, 2021 09:32 AM IST
Houses damaged, trees uprooted as heavy rain batters Kerala
A pedestrian walking through heavy rain at Kochi's Panampilly Nagar. Photo: Josekutty Panackal
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is likely to witness heavy rainfall on Sunday and Monday.

Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall are likely over the ghat areas of Kerala and Mahe on August 28 and 29, the Indian Meteorological Department said. 

An orange alert was declared in Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Wayanad, Kozhikode and Kannur districts.

RELATED ARTICLES

A yellow alert has been issued in Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Kasaragod districts on Sunday. 

Yellow alert has also been issued in Alappuzha, Idukki, Ernakulam, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Kannur districts on Monday.

An orange alert indicates heavy to very heavy rainfall ranging from 115.6mm to 204.4mm, and a yellow alert warns of rainfall ranging from 64.5mm to 115 mm.

Strong winds with a speed of 40 to 50kmph is expected in Kerala, Lakshadweep and Karnatka coasts from August 28 to 30, the Met department informed.

Fishermen are advised to stay away from the sea during this period.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.