Vigil stepped up on Kerala coast after report on Lankan gang sailing to TN

Vypin: Vigil has been stepped up along the Kerala coast following an Intelligence report that a Sri Lankan gang has sailed to Tamil Nadu in fishing boats.

Along with the coastal police, the Coast Guard has also intensified patrolling.

After reaching Tamil Nadu, indications are that they could be heading for Kochi by road. After that, their move would be to sail abroad in fishing boats, as per the inputs received.

Apart from Kochi and Munambam, surveillance has been stepped up along the Kollam coast too.