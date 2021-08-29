Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Vigil stepped up on Kerala coast after report on Lankan gang sailing to TN

Our Correspondent
Published: August 29, 2021 10:12 AM IST
Topic | Ernakulam

Vypin: Vigil has been stepped up along the Kerala coast following an Intelligence report that a Sri Lankan gang has sailed to Tamil Nadu in fishing boats.

Along with the coastal police, the Coast Guard has also intensified patrolling.

After reaching Tamil Nadu, indications are that they could be heading for Kochi by road. After that, their move would be to sail abroad in fishing boats, as per the inputs received.

RELATED ARTICLES

Apart from Kochi and Munambam, surveillance has been stepped up along the Kollam coast too.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.