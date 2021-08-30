Alarming rise in COVID-19 cases in five Kerala districts

Thiruvananthapuram: With an abnormally high number of COVID-19 cases being reported from Wayanad, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Thirssur and Palakkad districts, the State Government has asked the respective District Collectors to take strong steps to bring back the situation to normal.

Though the number of patients down with pandemic is more in Kollam and Ernakulam districts, the TPR rate is less in both the districts.

The government has asked the administration to monitor the situation in the districts where hospitals are witnessing a heavy rush of COVID-19 patients.

New testing pattern

Health Minister Veena Geoge said that COVID-19 testing method has been revised following the completion of administration of the first dose of vaccines for 70 percent of the population above 18 years of age. Based on the vaccination position in the districts, testing will be planned. She said testing would be augmented to know the exact rate of pandemic spread.

RT-PCR tests will be conducted on those who complain of cough, throat pain and diarrhoea from the districts where more than 80 percent of the population is vaccinated. As part of the sentinel survey, more antigen tests will beheld.

The above pattern will be followed in the local bodies too.

Those who had taken two doses of vaccines would be exempted from random testing if they do not show any symptoms. Those who have been found COVID-19 positive in the last two years will also be exempted from the random testing.

Likewise, those who have been confirmed with COVID-19 in last two months too will be exempted.