COVID death toll in Kerala almost doubled as tallying began at district-level

Thiruvananthapuram: The number of COVID-19 deaths being reported from Kerala has doubled since the counting of fatality rate started at the district-level a few months ago amid allegations that the state was under-reporting the real toll from the pandemic since it claimed the first live early last year.

From March 2020 to May 2021, the case fatality rate (CFR), the proportion between the death rate and the number of patients tested positive for the pandemic, was 0.48 monthly. But once the CFR began to be assessed at the district level, the CFR jumped to 0.82.

It was from last June that the new system of assessing the death rate was introduced at the district level. From then on, the CFR is going up. So, this has given credence to the criticism of some of the health experts and the Opposition parties that the state government had been sweeping under the carpet the real death rate for quite some time.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in his press conference the other day, claimed that the death rate had gone up because more COVID-19 detecting tests had been conducted across the state.

But the official statistics, showing the comparative figures of death rate and the number of cases reported during the period tells a different story.

During the first wave of COVID-19 (from March to December 2020), a total of 7.42 lakh people got infected with the disease. During this period, 3,552 people had died and the CFR was 0.48.

From January to May 2021, the number of patients had increased to 17.58 lakh. The deaths reported were 8,464 and the CFR remained the same at 0.48. But in June-July 2021, when the counting of death cases was done at the district level, only 8.96 lakh people got infected whereas the number of deaths was 7,378. As a result, the CFR was a high 0.82.

In this backdrop, the claims of the government that it had managed to keep CFR to 0.51 per cent seems to be an overstatement.