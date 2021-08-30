Kerala to conduct its own sero surveillance study to measure COVID prevalence

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has issued an order granting permission to conduct a COVID-19 sero prevalence study. The decision comes three months after the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) had asked states to measure the virus exposure in the population.

The study hopes to identify the proportion of the population that had developed immunity against COVID-19 either as a consequence of infection or vaccination. "This will give an idea about the prevalence of the disease, the share of the population at risk. This, in turn, will help us to strengthen prevention measures and devise effective strategies to protect vulnerable groups," health minister Veena Geroge said.

The sero-survey will be conducted on highly vulnerable groups - pregnant women, children between the age of 5 and 17, tribals and coastal folks above the age of 18, those living in urban slums - to assess the extent of exposure.

At the national level, there were four sero prevalence studies. In all these studies, the health minister said Kerala had emerged as the state that had best protected its people. The last sero prevalence study, the results of which was published in March, showed that immunity was acquired by 42.07 per cent of the population, which was the lowest in the country. This was held up as a triumph of Kerala's preventive strategy, as a relatively less number of people were exposed to the virus.

But it also meant that nearly 60 per cent of the population in Kerala could fall prey to the virus. This is also seen as the reason why the caseload was increasing in Kerala.

The results of a sero-survey conducted by Kerala in January this year was published last March. It showed that the antibodies, immunoglobulin G (IgG), were present in 10.76 per cent of the population. This meant that 89 per cent were at risk.

The sero-surveillance study is an attempt to spot IgG antibodies in the blood of people picked for the survey. IgG antibodies generally start appearing after two weeks of the onset of infection, once the individual has recovered after infection and last for several months. Therefore, the IgG test is not useful for detecting acute infection but indicates SARS-CoV-2 infection in the past. In short, these antibodies are like the scars of an old wound; a sign of recovery but proof of injury.

Those with IgG antibodies are called sero-positives.

In addition to throwing light on the prevalence of the disease, the sero-survey will also help to understand the infection-fatality ratio.

Further, the state sero-survey will have a larger sample size than the ICMR survey. The ICMR survey was done in just three districts, that too on just 400 individuals each in these districts.