Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Three youths from Thodupuzha killed in car-lorry collision

Our Correspondent
Published: August 30, 2021 12:55 PM IST
Three youths from Thodupuzha killed in car-lorry collision
Adithyan, Vishnu, Arun, (R) their car which was wrecked in the accident.
Topic | Ernakulam

Ernakulam: Three young men died after a car-lorry collision at Thrikkalathoor, near Perumbavoor town in Kerala's Ernakulam district.

The accident happened around 4am on MC Road early on Monday.

All the three dead were in the car. They are Adithyan, 24, Vishnu, 26, and Arun, 23. Vishnu and Arun were brothers.

RELATED ARTICLES

The trio belonged to Purappuzha in Thodupuzha.

The car was on its way back from Bengaluru.

Another car rider, Amarnath, has been grievously injured. He has been admitted to the Kolencherry Medical College.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.