Three youths from Thodupuzha killed in car-lorry collision

Ernakulam: Three young men died after a car-lorry collision at Thrikkalathoor, near Perumbavoor town in Kerala's Ernakulam district.

The accident happened around 4am on MC Road early on Monday.

All the three dead were in the car. They are Adithyan, 24, Vishnu, 26, and Arun, 23. Vishnu and Arun were brothers.

The trio belonged to Purappuzha in Thodupuzha.

The car was on its way back from Bengaluru.

Another car rider, Amarnath, has been grievously injured. He has been admitted to the Kolencherry Medical College.