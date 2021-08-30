20-year-old woman stabbed in Nedumangad, condition remains critical

Thiruvananthapuram: A 20-year-old woman was stabbed near Uzhappakonam in Nedumangad here on Monday.

The woman was transferred to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College in critical condition.

The locals rounded up the accused in the case Arun soon after the incident, and handed him over to the police at Valiyamala station. Arun hails from Aryanadu.

The woman was stabbed by the accused around 15 times, the police informed.

The incident occurred at 2.30pm on Monday. It is learnt that the two were acquaintances.

"We approached the house on hearing the family's screams. A man ran out of the girl's home," neighbours said.

The neighbours caught the accused hiding in a nearby plot and handed him over to the police.