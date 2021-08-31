Malayalam
Two killed as cars collide on Alappuzha Bypass

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 31, 2021 11:24 AM IST
alappuzha-accident-5-new

Alappuzha: Two car riders were killed shortly after last midnight on the newly opened Alappuzha Bypass in a collision involving two cars.

The dead are Sunilkumar of Kodavanthuruth in Maradu and Babu, a native of Chellanam -- both places located in the neighbouring Ernakulam district.

Two grievously injured, Milton and Joseph, have been admitted to a hospital in Ernakulam.

The accident occurred near the railway level cross at the Bappu Vaidyar Junction.

One car was heading to Thiruvananthapuram from Ernakulam and the other exactly on the opposite path.

The dead and the injured were all occupants on the south-bound vehicle. The car had to be broken open by the police and fire and rescue brigade personnel to extricate them.

