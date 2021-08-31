Kerala reports 30,203 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, TPR rises to 18.86%

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala's active case load of COVID-19 infections reached 2,18,892 on Tuesday, with the state reporting 30,203 fresh cases. The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) rose to 18.86 per cent from 16.74 on August 30.

According to a Health Department statement, the state reported 115 deaths in 24 hours with death toll rising to 20,788.

As many as 1,60,152 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and 215 wards in 81 local self government bodies recorded a weekly infection population ratio (WIPR) above 7 per cent.

Out of those found infected, 147 people reached the state from outside, while 28,419 contracted the disease from their contacts. The sources of infection of 1,521 are yet to be traced. Among those infected are 116 health workers, the release said.

Kerala also registered 20,687 recoveries since Monday, taking the total cured in the state to 38,17,004.

District-wise split of positive cases

Malappuram- 3,576

Ernakulam- 3,548

Kozhikode- 3,066

Kollam -3,188

Thrissur- 2,806

Palakkad- 2,672

Thiruvananthapuram- 1,980

Kottayam- 1,938

Kannur- 1,927

Alappuzha- 1,833

Pathanamthitta- 1,251

Wayanad- 1,044

Idukki- 906

Kasaragod- 468

District-wise split of recoveries

Thiruvananthapuram- 1,194

Kollam-1,765

Pathanamthitta-743

Alappuzha-1,049

Kottayam -1,428

Idukki- 422

Ernakulam-2,020

Thrissur- 2,602

Palakkad- 2,417

Malappuram- 2,532

Kozhikode-2,709

Wayanad- 526

Kannur- 875

Kasaragod- 405

There are currently 5,45,393 people under surveillance in various districts. Of these, 5,13,686 are in home or institutional quarantine and 31,707 in hospitals. As many as 2698 people were hospitalised since Monday.