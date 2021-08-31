Kerala reports 30,203 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, TPR rises to 18.86%

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala's active case load of COVID-19 infections reached 2,18,892 on Tuesday, with the state reporting 30,203 fresh cases. The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) rose to 18.86 per cent from 16.74 on August 30.
According to a Health Department statement, the state reported 115 deaths in 24 hours with death toll rising to 20,788.
As many as 1,60,152 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and 215 wards in 81 local self government bodies recorded a weekly infection population ratio (WIPR) above 7 per cent.
Out of those found infected, 147 people reached the state from outside, while 28,419 contracted the disease from their contacts. The sources of infection of 1,521 are yet to be traced. Among those infected are 116 health workers, the release said.
Kerala also registered 20,687 recoveries since Monday, taking the total cured in the state to 38,17,004.
District-wise split of positive cases
Malappuram- 3,576
Ernakulam- 3,548
Kozhikode- 3,066
Kollam -3,188
Thrissur- 2,806
Palakkad- 2,672
Thiruvananthapuram- 1,980
Kottayam- 1,938
Kannur- 1,927
Alappuzha- 1,833
Pathanamthitta- 1,251
Wayanad- 1,044
Idukki- 906
Kasaragod- 468
District-wise split of recoveries
Thiruvananthapuram- 1,194
Kollam-1,765
Pathanamthitta-743
Alappuzha-1,049
Kottayam -1,428
Idukki- 422
Ernakulam-2,020
Thrissur- 2,602
Palakkad- 2,417
Malappuram- 2,532
Kozhikode-2,709
Wayanad- 526
Kannur- 875
Kasaragod- 405
There are currently 5,45,393 people under surveillance in various districts. Of these, 5,13,686 are in home or institutional quarantine and 31,707 in hospitals. As many as 2698 people were hospitalised since Monday.