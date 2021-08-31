Not once or twice, Kerala doctor contracts COVID-19 four times

Manjeri: The medical fraternity world over is yet to fully grasp the origins, traits and the spread of the coronavirus that leads to COVID-19. Medical professionals too fall prey to the virus, some even paying with their lives. A doctor in Kerala was found positive for COVID-19 four times in the last one-and-a-half years, despite guarding himself as best as he can to avoid contracting the virus.

Dr Abdul Gafoor, 34, has taken both doses of the vaccine, and always wears personal protective equipment while on duty, but he got repeatedly infected by the coronavirus.

Dr Gafoor is a junior resident doctor at the Manjeri Medical College Hospital in Malappuram. A native of Pathappiriyam in the district, Dr Gafoor first contracted the disease in May last year, a few months after the virus reached India's shore.

He tested positive again in December.

After taking both doses of the vaccine, he tested positive for the third time in April this year. And then on August 4, he was found positive for the disease again.

Though he suffered physical ailments and underwent quarantine several times, Dr Gafoor is high on morale. He is still working in the Covid ward. He also says that he is not worried about testing positive again.

Health department baffled



The Kerala Health Department is baffled about Dr Gafoor's case. Health experts now want to check the presence of antibodies in his body and to change the vaccine.



Dr Shinas Babu, Covid nodal officer, Manjeri Medical College, said that there could be three reasons for getting infected with Covid repeatedly.

"First, even if the person tests negative, there could be a 'silent' presence of the virus. The Institute of Genomics in Delhi has raised doubts on the presence of genetically modified Delta virus in Dr Gafoor's sample. The constant interaction with infected patients and the weak immune system of the body could also be suspected. More studies are needed," he explained.