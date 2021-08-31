Honeymoon over for Pinarayi Ministry-2, Oppn set to show true colours hereafter

Thiruvananthapuram: The Left Democratic Front Government's honeymoon period has surely ended with the second Pinarayi Ministry in Kerala crossing 100 days in the saddle.

None considers the first 100 days as an adequate time frame for properly analysing a government and ranking its performance. But the revelations in the Muttil tree-felling case, the Supreme Court verdict against Labour Minister V.Sivankutty in the Assembly ruckus case and the reported interference of Forest Minister A K Saseendran in a sexual harassment case had surely dented the image of the LDF Government.

At a time when there is an alarming rise of COVID-19 cases in the State, the State Government's COVID-19 containment measures also became a topic of hot political debate and criticism. The next liaison committee meeting of the opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) would chalk out agitation plans against the government on the issue.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's absolute control in the party and the government is very much visible. For the same reason, the party central and state leaderships wanted to ensure that this should not give room for dictatorship.

The party also views that the ministers have already begun preliminary works in their respective ministries to implement the promises made in the election manifesto of the LDF.

The CPI, the second largest constituent party in the LDF, is even avoiding a discussion at the State-level party forums on the failure of the revenue department administered by it in dealing with the illegal tree-felling cases.

CPM set for party conferences



Meanwhile, the CPM is planning a complete clean-up of party organisation at the party conferences beginning from September this year. The State committee of the CPM has already set the tone for the party conferences.



The inner-party discussions would revolve around issues like the approach of the party towards its government and the style of functioning of party cadres. The theme "continuous rule" will be the slogan of the party at the conferences.

Congress in fire-fighting mode



Though the announcement of new presidents for the District Congress Committees (DCCs) has led to a near-explosive situation in the party, the national leadership is set to revamp the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) and DCC office-bearers. The KPCC leadership is trying to completely revive the party through this process.



The UDF under the leadership of the Opposition Leader VD Satheesan had put up a good performance in the preceding Assembly sessions though it had only a limited number of 41 MLAs in the 140-member House. Without stalling the proceedings once, the Opposition members effectively raised public issues. It seems that even next time in the Assembly, the Opposition may not take lightly the Supreme Court's call for maintaining dignity while attending proceedings in the law-making bodies.

The big challenge that lies ahead for KPCC president K Sudhakran and Satheeshan is to take the same kind of vigour shown in the Assembly to the public realm.

BJP to introspect



For the Opposition BJP, which is the third political alternative in Kerala, things are not looking bright after the debacle in the last Assembly polls. The reports prepared by the State general secretaries with regard to the reasons for defeat are currently lying with the State leadership.



The party core committee meeting is expected to discuss the reports soon. Anyway, the BJP central leadership has dropped the plans to effect a change in the State leadership since the former has to spend more time in the States where the Assembly elections are around the corner.

What to expect



Now, one thing is for sure. The political landscape of Kerala is going to witness an intense fight between a new-look Opposition and an experienced Chief Minister.



All political parties and fronts in the State are loading political ammunition in their armour and getting ready for that battle during the Lok Sabha elections slated for 2024. The CPM and the Congress will gear up the party machinery toward this end.

A confident CPM may try to ensure continuity in power in Kerala even next time. A determined Congress will try hard to quell dissent in the party and work for a splendid comeback.