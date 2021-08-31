Woman found dead in husband's home in Kannur, audio clip suggests domestic violence

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 31, 2021 03:41 PM IST
Sunisha

Kannur: A 26-year-old woman was found dead at her husband's home in Payannur of Kerala's Kannur district.

Sunisha was found hanging from the ceiling at her husband Vijish's place on Sunday evening.

An audio clip of Sunisha, alleging domestic violence by the family memebers, has surfaced.

RELATED ARTICLES

"If you do not take me away from this place, I have no wish to live further," she told her brother in the audio clip.

A week earlier, Sunisha had registered a complaint with the Payyannur Police Station.

However, the police did not register a case. They summoned the family members and arrived at a compromise.

Sunish and Vijish got married a year and half ago after an affair.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout