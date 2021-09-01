Expelled Congress leader Prasanth continues tirade against Venugopal, Palode Ravi; may join LDF

Thiruvananthapuram: KPCC former secretary P S Prasanth, expelled from the Congress party for raising his voice against the selection of new District Congress Committee presidents, hinted that he would join the opposition Left Democratic Front (LDF) platform.

Prasanth, who was the United Democratic Front candidate in the Nedumangad Assembly constituency, said that he was leaving the Congress with a heavy heart. He also tendered an apology to the voters and Congress workers of Nedumangad for his new decision.

Throwing enough hints about his LDF entry, he said he would work with any political party that espoused the cause of secularism in the country. He said the Pinarayi Government was re-elected by the people because of its good work.

Venugopal, Ravi targeted

Prasanth was dismissed from Congress after he made a scathing attack on AICC general secretary K C Venugopal. Earlier, he was under suspension for raising allegations against the new Thiruvananthapuram DCC president Palode Ravi.

On Tuesday too, he continued his tirade against both the leaders.

Prasnth termed Venugopal as the one who was solely responsible for the present state of affairs of the party in Kerala. Only those who supported Venugopal were appointed as DCC presidents.

He said even though he did not demand action against Palode Ravi for working against him in the last Assembly polls, he requested the leadership not to reward Ravi. But the leadership rewarded him with the DCC presidency, Prasanth alleged.

While saying that he had been a 'A' group loyalist throughout his political career, he said it pained him when former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy too supported Ravi for the DCC president's post.

Terming Ravi as 'Kumbidi', he said acting was the best job suited for Ravi. If Ravi had pursued an acting career, he would have got both Oscar and Bharat awards, he quipped.

Prasanth said the Congress workers, who had campaigned for him in the last Assembly polls, were threatened by Ravi. Prashant said his wife was afraid of an attack on him anytime.

He added that had Mullappally Ramachandran continued in the KPCC president's post, he would not have made Ravi, the DCC president of Thiruvananthapuram.