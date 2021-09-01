32,803 new COVID-19 cases in Kerala; over 4K cases from Thrissur, Ernakulam

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded 32,803 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday after testing 1,74,854, taking its Test positivity Rate (TPR) to 18.76 percent.

Thrissur and Thiruvananthapuram districts lead the list after reporting over 4,000 cases on the day.

With 173 more deaths being confirmed due to the disease, Kerala's toll rose to 20,961. Though more deaths were reported, the state is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths. Tests are underway at the National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.

After 21,610 more recover from the infection, the number active patients in the state reached 2,29,912, Health Minister Veena George said in a press release.

Of the new cases, 31,380 had contracted the virus through contact while 154 had come from outside the state. Among the contact cases, the source of infection of 1,161 is yet to be traced.

There are 108 health workers among the new cases.

The state has reported 40,90,036 COVID-19 cases so far. Of them, 38,38,614 recovered.

There are are 296 wards in local bodies across Kerala where the Weekly Infection Population Ratio (WIPR) is above 7%. Of them. 81 wards are in urban areas while 215 are in rural. Strict Covid restrictions are being implemented in these regions.

Here's the break-up of today's positive cases:

Thrissur - 4,425 (4,402)

Ernakulam - 4,324 (4,280)

Kozhikode - 3251 (3,209)

Malappuram - 3,099 (2,980)

Kollam - 2,663 (2,654)

Thiruvananthapuram - 2,579 (2,439)

Palakkad - 2,309 (1,616)

Kottayam - 2,263 (2,167)

Alappuzha - 1,975 (1,892)

Kannur - 1,657 (1,554)

Pathanamthitta - 1,363 (1,342)

Wayanad - 1,151 (1,138)

Idukki - 1,130 (1,107)

Kasaragod - 614 (600)

Recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram - 1,683

Kollam - 1,776

Pathanamthitta - 4,57

Alappuzha - 811

Kottayam - 2,046

Idukki - 289

Ernakulam - 2,126

Thrissur - 2,597

Palakkad - 2,229

Malappuram - 2,540

Kozhikode - 2,218

Wayanad - 643

Kannur - 1,983

Kasaragod - 212

Testing and quarantine

Till Wednesday, 3,17,27,535 samples (including routine, airport surveillance, pooled sentinel, CBNAAT, TrueNAT, CLIA and antigen assay) were sent for testing.

A total of 5,57,085 people are under observation across the state. Of them, 5,24,380 are under home or institutional quarantine while 32,705 are in hospitals across the state. A total of 3,227 people were admitted in hospitals on Wednesday.