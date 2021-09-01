Kerala nurse administers 893 vaccine doses in 7.5 hours

Our Correspondent
Published: September 01, 2021 09:59 AM IST Updated: September 01, 2021 10:15 AM IST
Kerala Health Minister Veena George with nurse Pushpalatha. Photo: Veena George/Facebook

Thiruvananthapuram: A Kerala nurse created a record, when in a marathon effort on August 15, she administered COVID vaccines to 893 people in 7.5 hours, leading to state Health Minister Veena George coming personally to appreciate her work.

Pushapalatha works as a junior public health nurse at the state-run Chengannur District Hospital, Alappuzha district.

However, she said this marathon effort came out well because of team work, with each and every health worker doing their role well.

RELATED ARTICLES

"I did not do this for a record and everything was done as per the rules," said Pushapalatha.

Soon after this became a news, it drew criticism that health workers are overworked and it could lead to some issues.

In response, George said that this need not be seen in a negative way.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout