SC stays Kerala govt decision to start plus-one exams on Sept 5

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 03, 2021 03:28 PM IST
Exam
Representational image | Shutterstock images
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: The Supreme Court has stayed the Kerala government's decision to conduct plus-one examinations from September 5 considering the rise in COVID-19 cases in the state.

In an oral observation, an SC bench led by Justice Khanwilkar criticised the government for not taking into account the pandemic situation in the state before proceeding with the offline mode of examination.

"There is an alarming situation in Kerala. It accounts for more than 70% of cases of the country with around 35k daily cases. Children of tender age can't be exposed to risk," an SC bench led by Justice Khanwilkar observed.

The stay is for a week, meaning the state government has been barred from conducting the examination until at least September 13.
(to be updated)

