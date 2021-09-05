Malayalam
‘Are minorities a threat?’: Exam question sparks row, Kerala Govt takes action

Our Correspondent
Published: September 05, 2021 03:56 PM IST
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala’s Education Department has decided to initiate disciplinary action after complaints were raised over a controversial question related to minorities in the higher secondary equivalency exam conducted recently.

In a preliminary probe, the Department had found that the question was based on the Sociology syllabus. However, the way the question was framed had led to a controversy. According to the Department, oversight on the part of the academic who had prepared the question created the issue and that person would be served a show cause notice. “After an explanation is received, further action will be considered,” said a Department official.

The question that sparked the row read: “Are minorities a threat to India’s unity and integrity?” Curiously, the academic who framed it belongs to a minority community. Still, a show cause notice would be served as the question had been grossly misinterpreted, according to the Education Department.

