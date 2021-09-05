26,701 new COVID cases in Kerala after 1.55L tests on Sunday

Kerala reported 26,701 new COVID cases and 28,900 recoveries on Sunday.

With this, the number of active COVID cases in the state fell to 2,47,791.

So far, 39,37,996 have been cured of the disease.

Of the new cases, 25,481 contracted the virus through contact while 96 came from outside the state and 78 are healthcare workers.

A total of 1,55,543 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

So far, 3,23,90,313 samples have been sent for testing.

The test positivity rate (TPR) in the state is 17.17.

Kozhikode, Thrissur and Ernakulam districts reported the most cases - 3366, 3214 and 2915 respectively.

A total of 74 COVID deaths too were confirmed on Sunday.

With this, the COVID death toll in the state rose to 21,496.

There are currently 6,24,301 people under observation across the state.

Of them, 5,91,061 are under home or institutional quarantine while 33,240 are in hospitals.

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's cases:

Kozhikode - 3,366 (contact cases - 3,304)

Thrissur - 3,214 (3,195)

Ernakulam - 2,915 (2,887)

Malappuram - 2,568 (2,514)

Palakkad - 2,373 (1,696)

Kollam -2,368 (2,359)

Thiruvananthapuram - 2,103 (1,988)

Kottayam - 1,662 (1,565)

Alappuzha - 1,655 (1,620)

Kannur - 1,356 (1,278)

Idukki - 1,001 (987)

Pathanamthitta - 947 (939)

Wayanad - 793 (780)

Kasaragod - 380 (369)

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram - 1,876

Kollam - 2,400

Pathanamthitta - 1,029

Alappuzha - 1,694

Kottayam - 2,735

Idukki - 865

Ernakulam - 2,422

Thrissur - 2,696

Palakkad - 2,780

Malappuram - 3,317

Kozhikode - 3,674

Wayanad - 955

Kannur - 1,860

Kasaragod - 597