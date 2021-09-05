Nipah Virus victim's mother develops fever, to be shifted to Kozhikode Medical College hospital

Kozhikode: The mother of the 12-year-old boy, who died of the Nipah virus infection in Kerala's Kozhikode district, developed a slight fever on Sunday night.

She will be moved to the Kozhikode Medical College immediately, Kerala Health Minister Veena George informed.

Her sample will be sent for testing at the earliest. She falls in the high risk group in the contact tracing list developed by the Health Department.

As part of contact tracing, the health officials have prepared a list of 188 persons believed to have contacted the victim. Of this, 18 are included in the 'high risk group' because they had interacted with the victim closely.

The surveillance team has placed the mother under observation, the Minister said.

Two healthcare workers who treated the boy have been identified with symptoms of Nipah virus infection.

Meanwhile, the private hospitals in the state have been asked to notify health authorities if a patient exhibits unusual fever like symptoms.

The source of the infection is yet to be traced.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday said ministers Veena George, A K Saseendran, P A Mohammed Riyas and Ahamed Devarkovil are coordinating the containment efforts.

Vijayan also informed that the government has ensured the availability of medicine and other related equipment.

"The ICMR has assured us that the monoclonal antibodies from Australia will be made available to us within seven days," he said in a statement.

The child developed fever on August 27 and was first admitted to a local clinic. Later, he was taken to a private hospital from where he was brought to the Medical College Hospital. However, he was shifted to another private hospital afterwards but died at 5 AM on Sunday.

The 12-year old boy was laid to rest at nearby Kannambarath Khabaristan by Health department officials after following complete health protocols. The officials, clad in PPE kits, performed the last rites. Only a few close relatives wearing similar gear, were in attendance. The Kozhikode corporation health staff sanitised the entire area after the rituals. Later, the body was buried in a 12-foot specially prepared grave.