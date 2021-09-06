Early detection of the source of Nipah virus is crucial, says expert

The deadly Nipah virus infection, which has resurfaced in Kerala after a couple of years, has claimed a boy's life.

The presence of the Nipah virus points to the fact that fruit bats in Kerala carry this dreaded virus. The Nipah virus is transmitted to the human body if we eat fruits bitten by bats. It is better to avoid eating fruits found fallen in your courtyard in the morning as bats usually eat fruits at night.

Normally, the Nipah virus is detected once a person dies under attack of the virus. Then preparing a contact list and sending those who are in the contact list to isolation are crucial factors for containing the spread of the disease.

Health experts and doctors now have a clear understanding of how to face the virus attack from the experiences they had gained while dealing with Nipah containment activities in the previous years.

The State could easily deal with the present situation. But what is most important is to find out the source of the disease. The virus is mainly found in fruit bats known as 'parakkum kurukkan' in local parlance. These fruit bats can fly long distances.

The assumption is that it comes all the way from the Western Ghats. But the State Government should do an authoritative study to find out exactly from where these fruit bats arrive, in which area it spreads the virus and where it stays.

Since there are recurring cases of virus attacks, such a study would take a long way in effectively containing the infection.

(The writer is a retired Professor of the Virology Department at the Christian Medical College, Vellore)