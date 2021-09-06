Girl sexually abused at COVID treatment centre in Pathanamthitta, 30-year-old held

Pathanamthitta: A 30-year-old man has been arrested for sexually abusing a girl at the Covid First-line Treatment Centre (CFLTC) in Pathanamthitta.

Chenneerkara native Binu, a temporary staff at the CFLTC, was arrested over the incident.

The 16-year-old girl, a native of Elanthoor, was admitted for COVID-19 treatment at the centre located in Pathanamthitta town on August 27.

The man, who befriended the girl, abused her, as per the complaint.

How the abuse came to light



After she recovered from COVID-19, the girl was discharged from the centre on September 2.



As her parents were under quarantine at home, the girl was asked to take an autorickshaw home.

But Binu took the girl to the Kozhencherry bus stand in a car and fled.

Frightened, the girl went to a friend's house at Ranni instead of her own home.

As the girl did not return home, her mother filed a missing complaint with the Aranmula police station.

In the subsequent probe, the girl was found to be at the friend's house on September 4. The girl revealed the abuse during the counselling held by the lady police.

The girl who was taken to the police station was allowed to go home with her parents.

After the incident came to light, Binu was fired from the job.