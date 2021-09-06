Kerala records 19,688 new COVID-19 cases, 28,561 recoveries; TPR drops to 16.71%

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala's COVID-19 Test Positivity Rate (TPR) dropped to 16.71 percent, the lowest in the week, on Monday after reporting 19,688 new COVID-19 cases and 28,561 recoveries.

With this, the number of active cases in the case came down to 2,38,782, Health Minister Veena George said in a press release.

The new infections were recorded after testing 1,17,823 samples.

With 135 more deaths being confirmed due to the disease, Kerala's toll rose to 21,631. Though more deaths were reported, the state is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths. Tests are underway at the National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.

Of the new cases, 18,602 had contracted the virus through contact while 111 had come from outside the state. Among the contact cases, the source of infection of 894 is yet to be traced.

There are 81 health workers among the new cases.

The state has reported 42,27,526 COVID-19 cases so far. Of them, 39,66,557 recovered.

Here's the break-up of today's positive cases:

Thrissur - 3,120

Kozhikode - 2,205

Ernakulam - 2,029

Malappuram - 1,695

Kollam - 1,624

Palakkad - 1,569

Thiruvananthapuram - 1,483

Alappuzha - 1,444

Kannur - 1,262

Kottayam - 1,020

Wayanad - 694

Pathanamthitta - 670

Idukki - 506

Kasaragod - 367

Recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram - 2,085

Kollam - 2,640

Pathanamthitta - 1,358

Alappuzha - 1,836

Kottayam - 2,555

Idukki - 766

Ernakulam - 2,842

Thrissur - 2,528

Palakkad - 2,122

Malappuram - 3,144

Kozhikode - 3,439

Wayanad - 974

Kannur - 1,743

Kasaragod - 529

Testing and quarantine

Till Monday, 3,25,08,136 samples (including routine, airport surveillance, pooled sentinel, CBNAAT, TrueNAT, CLIA and antigen assay) were sent for testing.

A total of 6,20,739 people are under observation across the state. Of them, 5,87,582 are under home or institutional quarantine while 33,157 are in hospitals across the state. A total of 2,463 people were admitted in hospitals on Monday.

There are are 296 wards in local bodies across Kerala where the Weekly Infection Population Ratio (WIPR) is above 7%. Of them, 81 wards are in urban areas while 215 are in rural. Strict Covid restrictions are being implemented in these regions.