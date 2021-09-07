Nipah: Special team to reach Kozhikode on Wednesday to study bats

Kozhikode: Health Minister Veena George said that a special team will reach Kozhikode on Wednesday to study bats in search of the origin of the latest reporting of Nipah virus infection.

An online meeting that was attended by the MLAs, MPs and ministers from Kozhikode also decided to launch a study into the reemergence of the Nipah virus infection in Kozhikode district, where 17 persons had died following an outbreak in 2018.

The minister has warned against trying to kill bats in the wake of the recent developments. Attempts to destroy the habitats of bats could lead to dire consequences.

According to the minister, field and fever surveillance has started in Kozhikode. Besides, the health department has started awareness programmes at district and state levels.

Earlier, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had said during his news briefing that house surveillance activities have started in the locality where the infection was reported, by deploying two persons per 25 houses.