30,196 new COVID cases in Kerala after 1.71L tests on Wednesday

Kerala reported 30,196 new COVID cases and 28,617 recoveries on Wednesday.

With this, the number of active COVID cases in the state rose to 2,39,480.

So far, 40,21,456 have been cured of the disease.

Of the new cases, 28,617 contracted the virus through contact while 190 came from outside the state and 130 are healthcare workers.

A total of 1,71,295 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

So far, 3,28,41,859 samples have been sent for testing.

The test positivity rate (TPR) in the state is 17.63.

Thrissur, Ernakulam and Kozhikode districts reported the most cases - 3832, 3611 and 3058 respectively.

A total of 181 COVID deaths too were confirmed on Wednesday.

With this, the COVID death toll in the state rose to 22,001.

There are currently 6,08,228 people under observation across the state.

Of them, 5,75,411 are under home or institutional quarantine while 32,817 are in hospitals.