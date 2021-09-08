Kozhikode: Maoists were spotted in Chakkittapara area here again.

A five-member armed Maoist team, including three women, put up posters at an estate located at Muthukad area of Perambra, close to the Wayanad district border.

The Maoists handed over some pamphlets to the estate manager in his office, and told him not to exploit workers. They had food in the estate, and left with food items.

The presence of the ultra-left group was reported in the area a month ago also. The rapid action force is searching for the Maoists.