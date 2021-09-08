20, including 6 symptomatic, test negative for Nipah in Kerala: Health Minister

Kozhikode: The test results of 20 persons, who had come in close contact with the 12-year-old child who succumbed to Nipah, have returned negative, Kerala Health Minister Veena George said on Wednesday.

With test results of 20 more people, including 6 symptomatic individuals returning negative, the total number of people who are in the clear was 30, the minister said while speaking to media persons here.

On Tuesday, 10 had tested negative. Samples of 21 others have been sent for testing and the results of the same are awaited. The minister further said that presently 68 people were under observation and their health condition was stable.

Out of the total people who came in contact with the child, 17 individuals had exhibited symptoms of the infection. Among these, the test results of 16 have returned negative. The result of the last symptomatic individual is awaited.

All 165 people who came into contact with the child will be subjected to examination.

A team from National Institute of Virology, Bhopal would be coming here to collect samples of bats and other animals for ascertaining the source of the virus. Intensive tracing, surveillance and awareness campaigns were being conducted to prevent spread of the deadly virus, she added.

(With PTI inputs.)