Congress in Kerala to give incentives to party workers

Thiruvananthapuram: The KPCC headed by K. Sudhakaran is mulling to pay monthly incentives to its rank and file in Kerala, especially the full-fledged party workers.

A host of other guidelines were proposed at the ongoing workshop for the 14 newly-selected district party presidents here on Thursday.

Since assuming office in June, Sudhakaran has been speaking about the need to enforce discipline in Congress that he has argued is functioning in the mode of a semi cadre party.

“The biggest issue faced by the party now is lack of indiscipline. Criticism is allowed in the party, in fact, more than any other party. But it should be within the party, not on social media and channel debates.

“Those who bring the party to disrepute by doing such things will face the consequences, irrespective of their stature in the party,” said Sudhakaran.

Ban on personal flex boards

Sudhakaran has also banned Congress leaders in Kerala from erecting huge personal flex boards. He has urged his colleagues to refrain from projecting themselves over the party in the public's eyes.

“Leadership does not emerge through flex boards. It comes by joining protests and standing up for the people. So all leaders, including myself, should not hoist large flex boards in the public,” said Sudhakaran.

The Member of Parliament from Kannur has also announced a set of guidelines for the cadre, notably prohibiting 'unwanted persons' from “standing behind leaders during press meets and sharing the stage during meetings”.

Sudhakaran has also claimed that hereafter the party's leaders will only hold one post at a time. The plans to set up 'disciplinary committees' at district and state levels were also announced by the KPCC chief.