26,200 new COVID-19 cases, 29,209 recoveries in Kerala; TPR at 16.69%

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala's COVID-19 recoveries exceeded fresh cases on Thursday as 26,200 new infections were reported while 29,209 recuperated from the disease.

The new cases were reported after testing 1,56,957 samples, taking the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) to 16.69 percent, Health Minister Veena George said.

Kerala has 2,36,345 active cases now.

With 125 more deaths being confirmed due to the disease, Kerala's toll rose to 22,126. Though more deaths were reported, the state is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths. Tests are underway at the National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.

Of the new cases, 24,999 had contracted the virus through contact while 81 had come from outside the state. Among the contact cases, the source of infection of 1,006 is yet to be traced.

There are 114 health workers among the new cases.

The state has reported 43,09,694 COVID-19 cases so far. Of them, 40,50,665 recovered.

Here's the break-up of today's positive cases:

Thrissur - 3,279

Ernakulam - 3,175

Thiruvananthapuram - 2,598

Malappuram - 2,452

Kozhikode - 2,332

Kollam - 2,124

Palakkad - 1,996

Alappuzha - 1,604

Kottayam - 1,580

Kannur - 1,532

Pathanamthitta - 1,244

Wayanad - 981

Idukki - 848

Kasaragod - 455

Recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram - 2,390

Kollam - 2,033

Pathanamthitta - 1,184

Alappuzha - 1,845

Kottayam - 2,145

Idukki - 1,114

Ernakulam - 2,872

Thrissur - 2,812

Palakkad - 2,237

Malappuram - 3,146

Kozhikode - 4,488

Wayanad - 969

Kannur - 1649

Kasaragod - 325

Vaccination

Among the adult population of Kerala, 77.4% has been given the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Second dose has been administered to 29.7% of the population. The State will be provided with 9,55000 more doses of vaccine soon, the minister said.

Testing and quarantine

Till Thursday, 3,29,98,816 samples (including routine, airport surveillance, pooled sentinel, CBNAAT, TrueNAT, CLIA and antigen assay) were sent for testing.

A total of 6,08,450 people are under observation across the state. Of them, 5,75,731 are under home or institutional quarantine while 32,719 are in hospitals across the state. A total of 2,466 people were admitted in hospitals on Thursday.