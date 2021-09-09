26,200 new COVID-19 cases, 29,209 recoveries in Kerala; TPR at 16.69%

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala's COVID-19 recoveries exceeded fresh cases on Thursday as 26,200 new infections were reported while 29,209 recuperated from the disease.
The new cases were reported after testing 1,56,957 samples, taking the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) to 16.69 percent, Health Minister Veena George said.
Kerala has 2,36,345 active cases now.
With 125 more deaths being confirmed due to the disease, Kerala's toll rose to 22,126. Though more deaths were reported, the state is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths. Tests are underway at the National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.
Of the new cases, 24,999 had contracted the virus through contact while 81 had come from outside the state. Among the contact cases, the source of infection of 1,006 is yet to be traced.
There are 114 health workers among the new cases.
The state has reported 43,09,694 COVID-19 cases so far. Of them, 40,50,665 recovered.
Here's the break-up of today's positive cases:
Thrissur - 3,279
Ernakulam - 3,175
Thiruvananthapuram - 2,598
Malappuram - 2,452
Kozhikode - 2,332
Kollam - 2,124
Palakkad - 1,996
Alappuzha - 1,604
Kottayam - 1,580
Kannur - 1,532
Pathanamthitta - 1,244
Wayanad - 981
Idukki - 848
Kasaragod - 455
Recoveries:
Thiruvananthapuram - 2,390
Kollam - 2,033
Pathanamthitta - 1,184
Alappuzha - 1,845
Kottayam - 2,145
Idukki - 1,114
Ernakulam - 2,872
Thrissur - 2,812
Palakkad - 2,237
Malappuram - 3,146
Kozhikode - 4,488
Wayanad - 969
Kannur - 1649
Kasaragod - 325
Vaccination
Among the adult population of Kerala, 77.4% has been given the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Second dose has been administered to 29.7% of the population. The State will be provided with 9,55000 more doses of vaccine soon, the minister said.
Testing and quarantine
Till Thursday, 3,29,98,816 samples (including routine, airport surveillance, pooled sentinel, CBNAAT, TrueNAT, CLIA and antigen assay) were sent for testing.
A total of 6,08,450 people are under observation across the state. Of them, 5,75,731 are under home or institutional quarantine while 32,719 are in hospitals across the state. A total of 2,466 people were admitted in hospitals on Thursday.