Police clerk suspended years after wife's suicide following domestic violence

Thiruvananthapuram: A senior clerk with the State Women Police Battalion was placed under suspension for allegedly abetting the suicide of his wife's two-and-a-half years ago.

The Home Department suspended M Vinod, attached to the Armed Women Police Battalion at its Menamkulam, Kazhakkoottam headquarters, based on a complaint by his dead wife's relatives.

Vinod's wife Sunita had self-immolated at Aryanad two-and-a-half years ago following alleged domestic harassment. In her death note, the woman had mentioned that she had been fed up with the assault and suggested Vinod to live with any woman he liked.

"I can no longer bear your beatings and kicks. But, don't harm our son; he is innocent," she wrote.

The man was then a senior clerk in the police headquarters. He was later transferred to the women's battalion, entrusted with the safety of women.

Sunita's relatives complained that no chargesheet was filed in the case so far. No disciplinary action was taken against him, they said.

Moreover, there was an attempt to frame Sunitha's family by foisting false cases after they gave a statement against Vinod.

Sunitha's parents Kuttappan Nair and Saraswathy Amma had earlier said there has been no progress in the investigation though a case was registered against Vinod.

"Vinod tried all means to make us withdraw our complaint. He even filed a complaint that we were torturing his son. But, even though an investigation by the Crime Branch proved that the allegation was false, he got custody of the child. Now, the child is living with Vinod, who has remarried," said a relative of Sunitha.

Vinod was suspended after Manorama News reported that the authorities were protecting the accused.