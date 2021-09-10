Agricultural infra fund: Kerala submits proposals for projects worth Rs 567.14 crore

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Government has submitted proposals of projects worth Rs 567.14 crore to the Centre for approval under the agricultural infrastructure fund scheme. These were submitted during a project review meet convened by Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.



National Agriculture Infra Financing Facility

Last year, a Rs 1 lakh crore Agri Infrastructure Fund for farm-gate infrastructure for farmers was announced by the Union Finance Minister. Accordingly, Rs. 1,00,000 crore will be provided for funding agriculture infrastructure projects at farm-gate and aggregation points such as primary agricultural cooperative societies, farmers producer organizations, agriculture entrepreneurs, start-ups, etc.

The scheme will run from 2020-21 to 2032-33 and loan disbursement will complete in six years.

For more information visit https://agriinfra.dac.gov.in/

The State's wish list

Kerala has called for the strict implementation of the provision that the farmers need not give guarantee to the banks for loans up to Rs 1.5 lakh under the Kisan credit card and credit-linked schemes, state Agriculture Minister P Prasad has said.

Credit guarantee coverage should be made available while forming farmer producer companies. The 1% interest rate loans offered to primary agricultural societies by the NABARD should be made available to farmers producer organisations (FPO) as well, the state has demanded.

Other demands

* Central assistance for setting up a lab to assess the quality of agricultural produce.

* In the wake of the Covid pandemic, sops for institutions operating in the special economic zone.

* Central assistance for the export of Kerala’s unique products such as gandhakasala rice, Vazhakkulam pineapple and nendra pazham (banana).

* Review the ‘open sky policy’ regulation, implemented by the Centre on cargo services in the export sector. Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi airports should be included in the list of fruit-vegetable export services.

* Curbs on the import of agricultural products such as pepper from other countries to Kerala.

* The oilseed production scheme should be expanded to all districts in Kerala. Permit one more production unit of oil palm planting materials.