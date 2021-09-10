MVD refuses to shut down vehicle check-posts even as services go online

Thiruvananthapuram: Check-posts in India are notorious for venal staff who try to rip off commercial transporters and other motorists. Moreover, cumbersome procedures there often result in traffic chokes. Today, all the services once offered by the border check-posts run by the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD), especially, are available online, but they continue to function even after the Union Government had sought the immediate closure.

In a letter sent to K R Jyothilal, the Kerala Government's Principal Secretary (Transport), Shashi Bhushan, the Joint Secretary with the Union Transport Ministry, had asked the State Government to close down all such check-posts. It was pointed out that the details of the vehicles coming to Kerala and going out from the State are available on the 'mParivahan' App. The facility for paying tax is also available online.

Though all these facilities have been available online for the last four months, the check posts are still kept open and they continue to be loathed by transporters crossing the inter-state borders.

It was only recently the Vigilance Department had caught three officials from the Walayar check-post for indulging in corruption and for using private walkie talkies while on duty. The three MVD officials were later suspended from service pending inquiry.

The oft-repeated allegation is that the money procured through graft at Walayar check-post, close to the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border, is divided among the MVD staff from those sitting in high echelons of power to those working at the lower level. There is still intense lobbying for getting a posting at the 'lucrative' check-post.

However, a section of the MVD officials, who are opposed to the present corrupt practices going on at the check-posts, wanted the government to close down these check-posts and deploy the present staff at the enforcement wing so as to strengthen the routine vehicle checking on roads that would definitely cause reduction in accidents.

Apart from the Motor Vehicle Check Post of the MVD, Walayar has four more check-posts of different departments of the Kerala Government. They are the Commercial Tax Check Post, Excise Check Post, Forest Check Post and the Rinder Pest Check Post (of the Animal Husbandry Department).