POCSO case: Six-year-old girl's uncle booked in Thaliparamba

Kannur: A six-year-old girl's paternal uncle in Thaliparamba has been charged for allegedly abusing the child sexually.

A case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was recorded on the complaint of the mother, who alleged that her husband's brother repeatedly abused the child.

The child was reportedly hospitalised two months ago with health issues and it was then that the incident first came to notice.

The case has been transferred to the Manjeswara Police as the incidents pertaining to the complaint occurred there.