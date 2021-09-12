CPM insists on 'age limit' from branch to state committees, young comrades to replace veterans

Thiruvananthapuram: With the CPM lowering the age cap of its active members from 80 to 75, the party is preparing to replace its outgoing seniors with young comrades in the party committees.

The party has said the age revision will apply from the branch committee to the party congress. The chief constituent of the ruling LDF had not insisted on imposing the age-rule before, but it is prepared to implement it this time around.

According to the changes planned, two new additions to the local and area committees must be under the age of 40. Besides, the party has claimed that it will include youngsters in the district and state committees as well.

More women will be represented in comparison to the previous terms, the party has claimed.

It is estimated that 10-15% of the members that constitute a committee are above the age of 75. Considering that the party has also been excluding veterans from key roles citing various reasons, at least 20% of newcomers are expected to find a place in the committees from now on.

Earlier, the CPM had denied a seat to a section of its veteran leaders, who had completed two successive terms, at the Assembly Election.

The latest policy is likely to ring in a revolutionary change in the party's leadership, especially at the district and state levels.

Another key move touted is regarding the number of members at a branch level.

Even though the number was fixed at 15, several committees had more and now the party is planning to reconstitute them. However, after the upcoming congress, the number of branches is likely to increase.

Considering the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the state, the party has also decided to prohibit extending an invitation to party well-wishers at meetings.

That said, the party has left the door open for allies who are seeking membership. But the meetings that precede a function will only be attended by members of the respective units, the party has decided.

Once the revisions kick in, a majority of district committees will only have a representation of under 200 members. At best, it could extend to 250. However, the CPM has not yet decided on the number of delegates for its state committee.