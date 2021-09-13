Kerala records 15,058 new COVID-19 cases, 28,439 recoveries; TPR at 16.39%

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded 15,058 new COVID-19 cases on Monday after testing 91,885 samples, taking its Test Positivity Rate (TPR) to 16.39 percent.

With 99 more deaths being confirmed due to the disease, Kerala's toll rose to 22,650. Though more deaths were reported, the state is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths. Tests are underway at the National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.

After 28,439 more recover from the infection, the number active cases in the state dropped to 2,08,773, Health Minister Veena George said in a press release. Among the 2 lakh active patients, only 13.5% are currently hospitalized.

Of the new cases, 14,336 had contracted the virus through contact while 49 had come from outside the state. Among the contact cases, the source of infection of 612 is yet to be traced.

There are 61 health workers among the new cases.

The state has reported 43,90,489 COVID-19 cases so far. Of them, 41,58,504 recovered.

There are are 794 wards in local bodies across Kerala where the Weekly Infection Population Ratio (WIPR) is above 7%. Of them, 692 wards are in urban areas while 3,416 are in rural. Strict Covid restrictions are being implemented in these regions.

Here's the break-up of today's positive cases:

Thrissur - 2,158

Kozhikode - 1,800

Ernakulam - 1694

Thiruvananthapuram - 1,387

Kollam - 1,216

Malappuram - 1,199

Palakkad - 1,124

Alappuzha - 1,118

Kottayam - 1,027

Kannur - 814

Idukki - 501

Wayanad - 445

Pathanamthitta - 381

Kasaragod - 194

Recoveries:

Ernakulam - 3,699

Kozhikode - 3,520

Thrissur - 2,790

Malappuram - 2,701

Kollam - 2,243

Kottayam - 2,234

Palakkad - 2,218

Thiruvananthapuram - 1,993

Alappuzha - 1,747

Kannur - 1,608

Idukki - 1,157

Pathanamthitta - 1,111

Wayanad - 966

Kasaragod - 452

Vaccination and quarantine

Till Monday, 79.3% (2,27,84,195) of the adult population were given the first shot of COVID-19 vaccine while 31.3% (90,05,691) recived the second dose.

A total of 5,90,219 people are under observation across the state. Of them, 5,60,694 are under home or institutional quarantine while 29,525 are in hospitals across the state. A total of 1,853 people were admitted in hospitals on Monday.