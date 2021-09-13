'Maxi Mama', eccentric Kollam man behind strange protests, no more

Kadakkal (Kollam): An eccentric Kollam resident who came to be known as Maxi Mama for his unique style of protest by wearing only maxis has passed away. Yahia, of Ruksana Manzil at Mukkunnam Puthukode, died at his daughter Seena's house at Edapanna here on Sunday morning.

He started wearing only maxis as a dress in protest against the alleged harassment he had to face from the police years ago. Yahia was allegedly beaten by the sub inspector of police for not showing enough respect to the latter. What had irked the SI was that after seeing him, Yahia, as a mark of respect, did not bother to keep straight his folded 'mundu'.

Another striking protest by Yahia was against the currency note ban implemented by the central government a few years ago. Yahia, who stood in the queue in front of various banks for hours to change his old currency notes, finally fainted on the street. In protest, an enraged Yahia came back and burnt aflame currency notes worth Rs 23,000 in front of his shop. A documentary made on the subject, named 'Oru Chayakadakarante Mann Ki Baat', was well-received.

After the death of his wife, he led a lonely life. He lived in the courtyard of a policeman at Mukkunam. After yielding to the persuasion by some of his well-wishers, he started living in his daughter's house one-and-a-half months back.

Earlier, Yahia used to run a wayside eatery where customers experienced at first hand his odd ways. He used to penalise those who kept remains of food on the plate. Those who bought chicken curry and porotta were given dosa and chicken fry free of cost by Yahia.