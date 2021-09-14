Kerala's TPR at 15.12% after 15,876 test COVID-19 positive; active cases drop below 2 lakh

Thiruvanthapuram; Kerala's COVID-19 Test Positivity Rate (TPR) further came down to 15.12 percent on Tuesday after 15,876 test positive for the infection in 24 hours.

The new cases were confirmed after testing 1,05,005 samples.

The number active cases in the state came down to 1,98,865 on Tuesday after 25,654 more recover from the infection. The active cases had remained above the 2-lakh mark since August 27.

Tuesday's 15.12% is the lowest TPR recorded in the state since the 14.04% of August 16. This shows a downward trend in the spread of infection.

With 129 more deaths being confirmed due to the disease, Kerala's toll rose to 22,779. Though more deaths were reported, the state is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths. Tests are underway at the National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.

Of the new cases, 14,959 had contracted the virus through contact while 44 had come from outside the state. Among the contact cases, the source of infection of 778 is yet to be traced, Health Minister Veena George said in a press release.

There are 95 health workers among the new cases.

The state has reported 44,06,365 COVID-19 cases so far. Of them, 41,84,158 recovered.

There are are 794 wards in local bodies across Kerala where the Weekly Infection Population Ratio (WIPR) is above 7%. Of them, 692 wards are in urban areas while 3,416 are in rural regions. Strict Covid restrictions are being implemented in these regions.