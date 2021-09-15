17,681 new COVID-19 cases, 208 deaths in Kerala on Wednesday

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded 17,681 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday after testing 97,070 samples, taking its Test Positivity Rate (TPR) to 18.21 percent.

The state has 1,90750 active patients now, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said during his sunset briefing. Among them, only 13.7% are currently hospitalized.

The state also recorded 25,588 recoveries.

With 208 more deaths being confirmed due to the disease, Kerala's toll rose to 22,987. Though more deaths were reported, the state is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths. Tests are underway at the National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.

Of the new cases, 16,656 had contracted the virus through contact while 47 had come from outside the state. Among the contact cases, the source of infection of 881 is yet to be traced.

There are 97 health workers among the new cases.

The state has reported 44,24,046 COVID-19 cases so far. Of them, 42,09,746 recovered.

There are are 2,507 wards in 678 local bodies across Kerala where the Weekly Infection Population Ratio (WIPR) is above 7%. Strict Covid restrictions are being implemented in these regions.

A total of 5,61,239 people are under observation across the state. Of them, 5,33,190 are under home or institutional quarantine while 28,049 are in hospitals across the state. A total of 1,718 people were admitted in hospitals on Wednesday.

Key points from CM's press conference:

• Since 14 days have passed since a case of Nipah Virus infection was reported in the state, the containment measures imposed in several Kozhikode wards have been lifted. However, ward 9 in the Chathamangalam panchayat (where the house of the 12-year-old boy who died of Nipah on September 5 is located) will continue to be a containment zone.

• In those containment zones, we had stopped the vaccination drive. This will be resumed.

• In the September 8-14 period, the number of newly reported COVID-19 cases in the state dropped by 42,998 wwhen compared to the previous week.

• Compared to the previous week, state witnessed a 6% drop in its Test Positivity Rate.

• The number of new cases reported per day dropped by 20%.

• This is a pivotal stage in Kerala's COVID-19 vaccination drive.

• So far, 2,30,09,235 people, 80.17% of Kerala's adult population, have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

• Kerala has distributed over 3 crore doses of Covid vaccine now.

• If we are able to cover the entire adult population with the first dose this month, the second dose distribution can be can be completed in 1-2 months, the CM said.



• The CM urged the elderly, those with symptoms and other co-morbidities to seek treatment as soon as possible if the contract the virus.



• Ward-level committees will be tasked with ensuring that all Covid patients get timely treatment.

• Most of the COVID-19 deaths reported so far were of unvaccinated. The CM urged not to delay getting the shots.

• Those who have been vaccinated can also contract the disease. But vaccination is vital to curb the spread. Also, the symptoms won't be as harsh in those who get vaccinated. Deaths too are rare.

Here's the break-up of today's positive cases:

Thiruvananthapuram - 2,143

Kottayam - 1,702

Kozhikode - 1,680

Ernakulam - 1,645

Thrissur - 1,567

Palakkad - 1,558

Malappuram - 1,372

Kollam - 1,348

Alappuzha - 969

Kannur - 967

Wayanad - 869

Pathanamthitta - 821

Idukki - 654

Kasaragod - 386

Recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram - 1,888

Kollam - 1,175

Pathanamthitta - 1,161

Alappuzha - 1,520

Kottayam - 1,485

Idukki - 1,019

Ernakulam - 3,377

Thrissur - 2,807

Palakkad - 1,855

Malappuram - 2,864

Kozhikode - 3,368

Wayanad - 956

Kannur - 1,767

Kasaragod - 346