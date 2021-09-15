Malayalam
Several CPM leaders in Ernakulam face action for poll failure

Our Correspondent
Published: September 15, 2021 10:24 AM IST
Topic | Ernakulam

Kochi: CPM has initiated action against several party leaders in Ernakulam for their failure during the campaign to the Kerala Legislative Assembly election in April.

Action was initiated after the CPM reviewed the defeats in Tripunithura, Thrikkakara, Piravom and Perumbavoor constituencies.

The party demoted its district secretariat member C K Manishankar to district committee, while K D Vincent, Vyttila area secretary, was relieved of all elected party responsibilities.

Koothattukulam area committee secretary and district committee member Shaju Jacob was expelled from both the posts. The office secretary at Koothattukulam, Arun, too, has been shunted out. The defeat at Tripunithura saw the expulsion of C N Sundaran from the district committee. District committee member M C Mohanan was publicly censured.

CPM initiated action against the leaders after a meeting on Tuesday. A party probe had earlier found fault with the leaders' campaign, and they were provided a week's time to furnish their explanation. CPM initiated action against them after finding their explanation unsatisfactory.  

