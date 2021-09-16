Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Online classes in tribal areas: In-principle approval given to improve internet connectivity

PTI
Published: September 16, 2021 08:11 AM IST
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday said in-principle approval has been given by the cabinet to the proposal to provide internet connectivity in tribal areas so that children there can attend online classes uninterruptedly.

The CM told a press conference that to facilitate internet connectivity, land will be given on lease to set up telecom towers.

He also said in areas where towers cannot be put up or cables cannot be laid, internet facilities would be provided via very-small-aperture terminal (VSAT) technology.

RELATED ARTICLES

VSAT is a is a two-way satellite ground station with a dish antenna used for narrow band and broadband data transmission and communications.

The CM also said where internet cables would be extended to tribal areas using infrastructure, like poles and other structures, of KSEB, PWD or local bodies, no charges would be levied for the same by these authorities.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.