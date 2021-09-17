Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Minority Communalism note: Surendran asks CPM to admit presence of 'love jihad'

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 17, 2021 06:43 PM IST
K Surendran
BJP state president K Surendran
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

The opposition parties have attacked the CPM over a note circulated among its cadre that talks about girl students of professional colleges in Kerala falling prey to radical thoughts.

BJP state president K Surendran has accused the CPM of adopting a double stand. He has urged the ruling party to admit the presence of 'love jihad' in Kerala.

"It is the same thing that we have been saying for years that there is love jihad in Kerala. Why is CPM hesitant to admit it," asked Surendran.

RELATED ARTICLES

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition, VD Satheesan said that the CPM's in-house note on 'minority communalism' was a serious allegation. "On what basis has the CPM said these things?" asked Satheesan.

"Has there been any cases registered in this regard or is there any data? The party and its government must explain."

Pala Bishop Mar Joseph Kallarangatt had stirred controversy recently by claiming the presence of 'love jihad' and 'narcotic jihad' in Kerala.

Senior Congress leaders, including VD Satheesan and PT Thomas, had criticised the bishop for making the 'divisive' statement. The BJP had, however, sided with the bishop over the issue.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had also criticised the bishop and urged those in responsible positions to refrain from making such statements.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.