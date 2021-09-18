19,325 new COVID cases in Kerala after 1.21L tests on Saturday

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala reported 19,325 new COVID cases and 27,266 recoveries on Saturday.
With this, the number of active COVID cases in the state fell to 1,80,842.
So far, 42,83,963 have been cured of the disease.
Of the new cases, 18,114 contracted the virus through contact while 96 came from outside the state and 77 are healthcare workers.
A total of 1,21,070 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.
Ernakulam, Thrissur and Kozhikode districts reported the most cases - 2626, 2329, and 2188 respectively.
A total of 143 COVID deaths too were confirmed on Saturday.
With this, the COVID death toll in the state rose to 23,439.
There are currently 5,28,083 people under observation across the state.
Of them, 5,02,189 are under home or institutional quarantine while 25,894 are in hospitals.
Here's the district-wise break-up of today's cases:
Ernakulam - 2,626
Thrissur - 2,329
Kozhikode - 2,188
Thiruvananthapuram - 2,050
Palakkad - 1,775
Malappuram - 1,596
Kollam - 1,342
Kannur - 1,119
Kottayam - 1,013
Alappuzha - 933
Pathanamthitta - 831
Idukki - 708
Wayanad - 452
Kasaragod - 363
Here's the district-wise break-up of today's recoveries:
Thiruvananthapuram - 2,042
Kollam - 1,365
Pathanamthitta - 981
Alappuzha - 1,720
Kottayam - 1,145
Idukki - 944
Ernakulam - 7,075
Thrissur - 2,640
Palakkad - 1,581
Malappuram - 2,689
Kozhikode - 2,665
Wayanad - 610
Kannur - 1,272
Kasaragod - 537