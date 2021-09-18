Kerala preparing to reopen schools from November 1

Thiruvananthapuram: The state government is contemplating opening schools from November 1.

The state-level daily COVID review meeting held on Saturday decided to begin the arrangements for reopening classes for standards 1 to 12.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has suggested beginning classes for grades 1 to 7 and 10, 12 standards on November 1.

Classes in the high school section will begin on November 15. Health experts had recommended reopening classes in the primary section first.

The Health and Education departments have been urged to hold joint meetings and make the necessary arrangements before reopening schools.

The meeting decided that students with low immunity could be excluded from attending offline classes. The state is yet to devise a strategy for operating school buses/vehicles.

Special masks for students

The state is planning to introduce special masks for school children. Schools have been told to stock masks.