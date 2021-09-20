Increasing number of asymptomatic COVID-19 patients in Kerala heightens risk of infection

Thiruvananthapuram: The number of asymptomatic COVID-19 patients is increasing in Kerala according to a report submitted by the State Health Department.

Among those who got infected with COVID-19 last week, 74 percent presented no symptoms. Majority of the new Covid-positive cases are in the age group of 18-40 years.

Health experts have cautioned that the increase in the number of asymptomatic Covid patients would result in more spread of the infection in the community. If the asymptomatic patients do not take treatment in time, the infection might worsen at a later stage.

On Sunday, September 19, in all 19,653 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Kerala. A total of 152 COVID-19 deaths too were confirmed on Sunday.

The share of vaccinated

Of the total COVID-19 patients in the State now, 49 per cent have not received even a single dose of vaccine, pointed out the report submitted by the principal secretary (health) at the review meeting presided over by the Chief Minister.

Of the total COVID-19 cases presently, 30 percent have taken a single dose and only 20 percent both doses. The majority of the people who got infected without taking vaccines are from Malappuram district.

The highest number of COVID-19 cases among people who had taken a single dose of vaccine are in Pathanamthitta district and those who got infected after taking the two doses are more in Kasaragode district.