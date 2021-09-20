Dubai: A Non-Resident Indian based here claimed he has won the Rs 12 crore jackpot of the Thiruvonam Bumper lottery of the Kerala Government.



Saithalavi, 45, who hails from Panamaram in Wayanad district, is a kitchen helper at a restaurant located at Abu Hail in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Dubai-based YouTuber and a native of Taliparamba, Jasim Kuttis, was the one who first told the world about Sathalvi winning the Onam bumper, through a TikTok video. Both are living in the same building.



Saithalavi's friend had purchased the winning ticket, bearing number TE645465, for him last week.

Saithalavi came to know about the jackpot-winning number after the draw on Sunday. Soon, his son went to Palakkad, saw the ticket and confirmed the ticket bought for him had indeed won the top prize of Rs 12 crore.

His son and relatives would soon handover the ticket to the agency.



Soon after the results were out on Sunday afternoon, the identity of the lottery dealer, Murukesan Thevar of Kollam, was known, but the first-prize winner could not be traced immediately.



Basheer of Moonstar One Restaurant told Manorama that Saithalvi would appear before the media only after getting the ticket in hand and ensuring the prize money. The lucky man has been working in the same restaurant, owned by another Keralite, for the past six years.

Saithalvi had paid his Kozhikode-based friend Rs 300 via GooglePay to buy the ticket. It was bought a week ahead of the draw by the lotteries department on Sunday. Subsequently, the friend sent a picture of the ticket via Whatsapp.



Saithalvi's wife and two children are residing in a rented accommodation at Panamaram.

The prize-winning ticket was taken from lottery department sub-office at Edakulangara in Karunagappally for sale at the Meenakshi Lottery agency on the Tripunithura Statue-East Fort Road. The staff at the agency said it was sold as a single ticket from its counter.