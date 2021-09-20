Kerala records 15,692 new COVID-19 cases; 22,223 more recover

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded 15,692 new COVID-19 cases and 22,223 recoveries on Monday, taking the number of active cases to 1,67,008.
The new cases were reported after testing 89,722 samples, taking the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) to 17.48 percent.
With 92 more deaths being confirmed due to the disease, Kerala's toll rose to 23,683. Though more deaths were reported, the state is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths. Tests are underway at the National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.
Of the new cases, 66 had contracted the virus through contact while 14,875 had come from outside the state. Among the contact cases, the source of infection of 687 is yet to be traced.
There are 64 health workers among the new cases.
The state has reported 45,24,158 COVID-19 cases so far. Of them, 43,32,897 recovered.
A total of 4,96,103 people are under observation across the state. Of them, 4,71,399 are under home or institutional quarantine while 24,704 are in hospitals across the state. A total of 1,507 people were admitted in hospitals on Monday.
There are are 678 wards in 2,507 local bodies across Kerala where the Weekly Infection Population Ratio (WIPR) is above 8%. Strict Covid restrictions are being implemented in these regions.
Here's the district-wise break-up of today's cases:
Thrissur - 2,504
Ernakulam - 1,720
Thiruvananthapuram - 1,468
Kozhikode - 1,428
Kottayam - 1,396
Kollam - 1,221
Malappuram - 1,204
Palakkad - 1,156
Alappuzha - 1,077
Kannur - 700
Pathanamthitta - 561
Idukki - 525
Wayanad - 510
Kasaragod - 222
Recoveries:
Thiruvananthapuram - 2,271
Kollam - 1,506
Pathanamthitta - 738
Alappuzha - 1,507
Kottayam - 1,482
Idukki - 889
Ernakulam - 2,730
Thrissur - 2,369
Palakkad - 1,590
Malappuram - 2,423
Kozhikode - 2,316
Wayanad - 942
Kannur - 1,079
Kasaragod - 281