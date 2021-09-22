Kerala govt releases Students Transportation Protocol, claims first of its kind in India

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government on Wednesday released a set of guidelines for schools regarding the use of vehicles for transporting students when the educational institutions reopen from November 1.

Minister for Transport, Antony Raju, said at a press conference here that all vehicles meant for school trips should complete maintenance and attain a fitness certificate by October 20.

Releasing a detailed Students Transportation Protocol, the minister claimed that Kerala was the first state in the country to prepare one with the aim of ensuring the safety of school students amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) officials have been instructed to visit the schools and complete the inspection of all vehicles meant for transporting students by October 20. The vehicles deemed fit will be provided a students transportation protocol fitness certificate," the minister said.

In case the schools rely on contract-carriage vehicles, its owners and the schools concerned should ensure the inspection and certification process.

Key points

» Drivers and attenders of the vehicles must be fully vaccinated. Schools must maintain a register of their daily body temperature.

» Symptomatic students should not be allowed to travel in school vehicles.

» All vehicles must be equipped with thermal scanners and hand sanitizers.

» All students must carry personal sanitizers.

» Only one student should be allowed per seat. Standing travel will not be allowed.

» Vehicles should not operate ACs. Cloth curtains should be removed from the windows.

» All school vehicles must be cleaned and disinfected daily.